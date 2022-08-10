Judge adds former Oxford High School security guard to shooting lawsuit

(WXYZ) — A judge has ruled that an armed security guard inside Oxford High School during the shooting will be added to the civil lawsuit from parents.

The attorney for the school said in court that Kimberly Potts is a retired Oakland County Sheriff's deputy and said she acted alone to search for the shooter after she found out it was not a drill.

The new development came after parents and their attorney watched the school surveillance video in the prosecutor's office. They've criticized the security guard for not going into a bathroom where the shooter was with two other students, killing student Justin Shilling.

The allegations are the guard was armed and working inside Oxford High School when the shooting happened at 12:51 p.m., that she is a former Oakland County Deputy Sheriff and later told investigators she thought the shooting was a drill. They allege she saw Tate Myre lying on the floor bleeding to death and she later told investigators she thought it was “really good makeup.”

The shooting happened on Nov. 30 and killed four students – Shilling, Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Madisyn Baldwin – and injured six students and a teacher. 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley is charged in the shooting.

The attorney for the parents is asking the judge to hold school officials in contempt for not providing the surveillance video in the civil lawsuit.