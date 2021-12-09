Last hospitalized Oxford student moved from ICU, expected to remain hospitalized 4-6 weeks

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Department has issued an update on the only remaining hospitalized victim in the Oxford school shooting.

The 17-year-old female student has been moved from the ICU at St. Joesph Mercy Hospital-Oakland to a standard room. According to the sheriff's office, she will remain there for the next four to six weeks while undergoing rehabilitation.

The department also updated the investigation into Andrezej Sikora, the artist who let accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley's parents stay at his Detroit art studio.

Deputies are examining 2 cell phones, 2 tablets, and a computer that were taken during a search of Sikora's home, following questioning of the artist. That forensic examination could take up to 10 days to complete.

Sheriff's Department officials stress that Sikora has cooperated with the investigation.

Sikora's attorney says his client did not know the Crumbley's were wanted by police when he let them stay at his studio.