Nessel offers to conduct 'comprehensive review' of Oxford school shooting

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Sunday said that her office has offered to conduct a review of the Nov. 30 deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

Four students were killed after the shooting Tuesday. Seven others were injured. The suspected shooter, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, has been charged as an adult in the case. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have also been charged in the case.

The announcement from Nessel comes after Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said in a letter released Saturday that the district has requested a third-party investigation into the incident and the events surrounding it.

“We have reached out to the attorney for the Oxford Community School District and have offered the services of the Michigan Departmemt of Attorney General to conduct a full and comprehensive review of the 11/30/21 shooting and the events leading up to it,” Nessel said.

“Our attorneys and special agents are uniquely qualified to perform an investigation of this magnitude and are prepared to perform an extensive investigation and inquiry to answer the many questions the community has regarding this tragedy,” she continued.