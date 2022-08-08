New evidence in the Oxford School shooting has now led to an Oxford outrage

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Over the weekend School Board President Tom Donnelly added fuel to the fire by criticizing parents of shooting victims saying they are trying to divide the community in his words, by taking events during the shooting out of context and going public.

Some of the parents watched school surveillance video last week, shown to them in the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

They respond they saw what they saw, facts are facts. And the Board President has not watched the video.

Four students were killed, and 7 others injured including a teacher during the shooting on November 30th.

The new evidence came out of a civil lawsuit filed by parents. They want to include the armed school security guard. They say the security guard could have prevented one death, student Justin Shilling.

His father Craig spoke out at a news conference last week saying, “It's so difficult to know that he could still be here if somebody did their job.”

The parents say the guard is seen looking at Tate Myre on the floor in the hallway bleeding. The guard thought it was all a drill and the blood was makeup.

Buck Myre did not want to watch the video of his son who was killed and spoke out last week saying, “It’s sickening. Our community needs to stand up here.”

As the shooting is still going on a school official told the guard it was not a drill. The guard then pulls her gun and went to a boys’ bathroom but took only one step in and did not clear it looking for the shooter. The security guard is a retired Oakland County Deputy Sheriff.

Inside the bathroom were the alleged shooter, Ethan Crumbley, Justin Shilling who was killed there, and Keegan Gregory who was able to run out.

His mother Meghan watched the video and her son and tells 7 Action News today in response to the School Board President, “And you want to say that I didn't see what I see. It's insulting. I watched the video. Facts are facts.”

School Board President Donnelly said in an email to the 1700 families at Oxford High School in part:

That’s why isolating a single moment in a video — out of context — does a disservice to our staff members, students and the entire community.



We are confident the various investigations and cases will ultimately bring the complete set of facts to light.



These attempts to sway public opinion with speculation before the investigations are complete are counterproductive and designed to divide us.



However, we will not let that happen, nor will we allow these actions to distract us from our mission of promoting healing and providing a world-class education to our children.

Meghan Gregory points out Donnelly told 7 Action News in June he didn’t watch the video but now he’s criticizing the parents. “No, I won’t (watch the video),” Donnelly said.

Meghan Gregory added, “I think this has outraged the community. That more people than not have read that email and are beyond disgusted. They victim shame all the time.”

Other parents have contacted 7 Action News and plan to be at the school board meeting Tuesday night. Andrea Jones said, “It’s time for this community to come together and support these families. They need the truth, we need the truth, and our children deserve the truth.”

Attorney Ven Johnson tells 7 Action News, “He’s calling Meghan Gregory and my clients liars. And there’s only one side lying here and that’s Oxford Community Schools.”

The Oxford School Board meets at 6:30 Tuesday Night at the Perform Arts High School.

The judge in the civil lawsuit will take up the issue of adding the school security guard to the lawsuit in a hearing on Wednesday.

Here is the full statement: