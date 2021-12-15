Oxford Community Schools closed the rest of the week after concerns of threat

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oxford Community Schools said all its school buildings will be closed the rest of the week after a threat was made Monday toward the middle school.

The threat forced the district to close Tuesday.

District officials said law enforcement had cleared K- 8, Bridges and Crossroads school buildings to reopen Wednesday. But district officials said the community expressed concerns about the threat and do not feel safe to return.

“This has caused us to pause and consider the current needs and emotional well-being of our school community,” the district said in its announcement.

Parents were asked to check their email for more information from Oxford Community Schools.