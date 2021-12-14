Oxford Community Schools closed Tuesday after threat posted on social media

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oxford Community Schools has announced all buildings will be closed Tuesday after a threat against the middle school was received on social media.
The announcement was posted on the school district's website.
The announcement reads as follows:
NO SCHOOL DECEMBER 14
Today, December 13, we received an image from social media that included a specific threat directed at our middle school. We immediately notified law enforcement, who are investigating. Out of an abundance of caution, we are cancelling school in all our buildings on Tuesday, Dec. 14. We plan to do a full security check of all our buildings while our security experts and law enforcement conduct their investigation.
We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your continued patience and understanding during this challenging time. Please talk to your students and remind them that all threats at Oxford Community Schools will be taken seriously, investigated by law enforcement, and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Threats can be reported anonymously to the State of Michigan’s Okay2Say tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY or OKAY2SAY@mi.gov.
We will provide our community with an update once new information becomes available.
We will maintain our schedule at OHS for backpack pickup tomorrow as no one will be entering the building.