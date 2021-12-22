Oxford High School aims to slowly reopen by the end of January

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oxford High School has released an update for parents and students as their goal is to slowly reopen by the end of January.

According to their website, the school district has had a dedicated team that personally attempted to contact the families of all 1,787 Oxford High School students. The district also asks families, students and staff to fill out a wellness survey.

The statement details how the district is in the early stages of planning additional venues for the families impacted to give the district feedback before the school reopens. The district also plans on hosting virtual telephone town hall meetings. "We are hoping to hold these during the evening of Wednesday, January 5 and the afternoon of Thursday, January 6," according to the statement.

"Our current aim is to have our OHS students and staff reconvene mid-January and begin the slow reopening of our high school by the end of January.." says the release. "With your feedback and by working together, we will remain #OxfordStrong," says the statement.