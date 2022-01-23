Oxford High School principal addresses the return to campus on Jan. 24

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oxford High School's Principal Steven Wolf addresses the return of in-person classes on Jan. 24.

The principal thanks the entire community and tells students that the Oxford Wildcats are reclaiming their school within his welcome back message.

The Oxford principal states that numerous mental health resources will be available for students. "We know it's going to be really difficult for our students and our staff as we are still grieving," says Wolf. The principal addresses that the physical and emotional state of Oxford Wildcats is a top priority.

"Throughout the last several weeks, we are reminded of one important fact, that our community is strong," says Wolf.

Wolf states that asking for help when you need it is considered "Oxford strong."

"Students, you have been filling us up with tremendous love and hope," said Wolf. "It's going to be a great day to be a Wildcat because we are Oxford strong. "

