Oxford High School undergoes major construction ahead of students' return Monday

(WXYZ) — Oxford High School students will return to the halls of the school on Monday, nearly two months after a deadly shooting left four students dead and seven other people injured.

Many will have heavy hearts as they remember Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling.

Parts of the school have been remodeled, and there are plans to provide extra support to students throughout the transition back to school.

The main focus is on the students' mental health, as they continue to heal from the shooting on Nov. 30.

Although much of the building will look different than the day of the shooting, the memories still haunt a lot of students and their families.

Jennifer Cadeick said her son, Edward, attended an open house at the school before the official opening. He's still a little on edge about the return.

"I know a lot of people, me included, want to see a big change with how it looks and everything, because I don't want to look at this place and say it's the same place this just happened," he said.

Principal Steve Wolf has the same wants and wishes as Edward.

"We know it's going to be really difficult for our students and our staff to come back, because we are still grieving, and our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the victims of this senseless act and tragedy," Wolf said.

He said construction crews have worked tirelessly for weeks trying to give the building a new look.

The district has also implemented new safety protocols, including the use of clear backpacks, crisis counseling, extra police presence and more.

"We want them to see very clearly that we are there, we are available, and we are doing everything we can to make them not only feel that safety, but feel reassured we can get through this together," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Wolf said Oxford students have shown an extraordinary amount of bravery, but he knows today will be scary.