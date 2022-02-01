Oxford School Shooting evidence detailed for criminal case, important for civil cases

(WXYZ) — We’re learning much more about the extensive evidence in the Oxford School shooting. It was outlined in a letter from the Prosecuting Attorney to Defense Attorneys in the criminal case against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder, and terrorism.

The evidence will also be critical in civil cases.

The letter was filed in a federal case by Attorney Geoffrey Fieger against the school for allegedly ignoring warning signs and allowing the shooting to happen. Oxford Attorneys want the civil case to be put on hold arguing that it could hamper the criminal case.

The 6-page letter says a thumb drive with 128 GB of materials being turned over to the defense includes photos inside the school, pictures of students’ clothing, medical records, text messages, email, interviews with students and school staff, and people connected with Ethan Crumbley and his parents Jennifer and James Crumbley. The parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case.

15-year old Keegan Gregory missed being shot by inches and seconds. His parents are part of a lawsuit filed last week in Oakland County against school officials.

Chad Gregory said about Keegan last week at a news conference in a room full of people, “He suffered an injury so severe, it's invisible, so people won't know that he could look at all of you in this room right now and wonder when you are going to shoot him.”

Keegan was hiding in a bathroom with Justin Shilling when Shilling was killed.

Chad Gregory said last week, “He was in there with a shooter who had just killed, murdered, injured, terrified.”

The evidence listed includes a picture outside a bathroom looking in. Also, photos of a live round outside the bathroom.

The evidence listed includes photos from Justin Shilling’s text messages to his family, a group text, a witness statement from Keegan Gregory, and his texts. Also, pictures of Ethan Crumbley, provided by Keegan Gregory. It is not known if those were in the bathroom.

Ven Johnson is the attorney for the Gregory family and tells 7 Action News today, “Knowing that Justin sadly was murdered, so these are the last words that he shared with his parents and family. So yeah, I think it's going to be very important to see those and to see what he said.”

Keegan Gregory has not returned to school and is going through severe PTSD. He will be a key eyewitness in the criminal cases.

Attorney Johnson says, “And we’ll do everything we can to support him.”

The listing of evidence includes an email sent to Nick Ejak, the school Dean and Shawn Hopkins, a school counselor who are being sued in the Johnson case for allegedly making key decisions the day of the shooting.

They allegedly missed several warning signs including the drawing made by Ethan discovered by a teacher the morning before the shooting that had written on it, “my life is useless, the thoughts won’t stop, blood everywhere.”

Ethan was sent back to class, his backpack not checked. The shooting happened a short time later.

The judge has not ruled on a delay in the Fieger lawsuit. Attorney Johnson expects a similar delay request to be made by Oxford Attorneys in his case and says they are rarely granted.

Oxford Attorneys have not responded to a request for comment.