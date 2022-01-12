Oxford shooting suspect appeared in Oakland County Circuit Court Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley appeared via Zoom in Oakland County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Crumbley’s case was moved to circuit court after he waived the right to a preliminary hearing in district court.

Today, the suspect’s attorney again entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A status conference with the attorneys is scheduled for January 19 at 2 p.m. Ethan Crumbley will not be present.

Crumbley is accused of bringing a gun to Oxford High School on Nov. 30 and opening fire, killing four students, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, and injuring seven other people, including a teacher.