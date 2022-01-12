Watch
Oxford shooting suspect appeared in Oakland County Circuit Court Wednesday

Posted at 2:51 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 14:51:19-05

(WXYZ) — Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley appeared via Zoom in Oakland County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Crumbley’s case was moved to circuit court after he waived the right to a preliminary hearing in district court.

Today, the suspect’s attorney again entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A status conference with the attorneys is scheduled for January 19 at 2 p.m. Ethan Crumbley will not be present.

Crumbley is accused of bringing a gun to Oxford High School on Nov. 30 and opening fire, killing four students, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, and injuring seven other people, including a teacher.

