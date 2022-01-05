Oxford superintendent releases tentative plan for high school students

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ahead of the Oxford Community Schools town hall meeting Wednesday night, Superintendent Tim Throne has released a tentative plan as high school students prepare to return to class.

Throne writes that the school district will have a "two week alternate hybrid schedule for our Oxford Middle School and Bridges students in order to share the OMS building with our high school students and staff."

The hybrid schedule will be in effect from Jan. 10 - 21. The release states that each principal will send out detailed plans and schedules to all families of Bridges, Oxford Middle School and Oxford High School. The superintendent also writes that for elementary families, morning orchestra and band programs will not meet on Tuesdays or Thursdays from Jan. 10 - 21.

A part of the tentative plan, the district plans to host three open house opportunities for high school students and their families. According to the statement, the school plans to transition back to the building week of Jan. 24.

The statement from Throne also mentions the renovations being done at Oxford High School. According to the release, these renovations should be done the week of Jan. 17.

For athletes, Throne writes that high school athletic practices will resume on Jan. 10 at Oxford High School. Beginning Jan. 24, athletic events will resume at the school.

