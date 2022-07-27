OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The graphic surveillance video shows it all. The mass shooting back in November inside Oxford High School killed 4 students and injured 7 others including a teacher.

The surveillance video has been held by law enforcement and Oxford School officials. It could soon be in the hands of Attorney Ven Johnson representing the family of students killed and injured.

Johnson says he watched the video in the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office and says the video shows two employees, “Who we believe may have played a role in ultimately not doing their job that day and preventing the shooting that was already occurring. When if they'd done their job, it could have been prevented.”

Johnson also says the parents, his clients, are unaware of this.

“More importantly than me, how about the fact that my clients after eight months of going through this tragedy had no idea that these people were even involved?”

Johnson did not say specifically what the employees did in the video.

The shooting has already raised serious issues about whether could it have been prevented. That includes a drawing made by Ethan Crumbley the morning of the shooting that depicted a shooting and had the written words, “My life is useless, the thoughts won’t stop, blood everywhere.”

Ethan was sent to a meeting with a school counselor who asked about possibly being suicidal.

The parents were called in but Ethan was sent back to class when they refused to take him home.

The parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for their actions including buying Ethan the gun as a Christmas present.

During a hearing in his civil lawsuit, Johnson told Oakland County Circuit Judge Ray Lee Chabot that students’ privacy won’t be violated by turning over the video because, “they had masks on, Judge.”

Johnson says the video shows Ethan Crumbley also wearing a mask and carrying a gun. The 16-year-old is charged with murder and terrorism in the case.

The attorney for Oxford Schools argued in court to have this case, the only one filed in state court, should be put on hold until the issue of Governmental Immunity is decided by the Michigan Court of Appeals and State Supreme Court which could take months. Judge Chabot denied the motion to stay the case.

Johnson said outside of court his high-profile case could cause the immunity issue to get new attention by lawmakers and stakeholders around the state.

“We believe protecting the guilty and protecting government employees simply because they worked for our government and we're there to serve us and our taxpayer dollars should not get special treatment and be above the law,” Johnson said.

The attorney for Oxford Schools did not comment outside of court.

Johnson says there will be a protective order with the video keeping it from being made public, but he’ll have it soon.

He also tells 7 Action News that he’s gotten most of the other materials and evidence in the case.

