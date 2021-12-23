Watch
Parents charged in Oxford school shooting seek lower bail

AP
This combo from photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows, from left, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley. The parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 8:41 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 20:41:11-05

DETROIT (AP) — The parents of a teenager charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school are asking for a lower bond so they can get out of jail.

An attorney for James and Jennifer Crumbley says they didn’t anticipate that their son Ethan would commit violence and are “devastated” like others in the Oxford community.

The parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They're accused of making a gun accessible to their son.

The Crumbleys want their bond lowered to $100,000 from $500,000.

Ethan is charged with murder and other crimes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

