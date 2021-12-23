Watch
Parents charged in Oxford school shooting seeking $400,000 bond reduction

This combo from photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows, from left, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley. The parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)
(WXYZ) — The parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter are seeking a lower bond just three weeks after their arraignment on four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The Crumbley’s attorney says the parents didn’t anticipate their son committing violence and claim they are “devastated” by this tragedy.

This is all coming at a time when the Oxford district is preparing a slow re-open for students and staff in January.

The Crumbley’s bond is currently set at $500,000 each. Their attorney is hoping that the bond is dropped down to $100,000.

If released from jail, the attorney says the parents will wear an electronic monitor.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested on December 4 at a Detroit art studio after missing their initial arraignment.

They’re accused of giving their 15-year-old son access to a gun and failing to remove him from school when called there to discuss a drawing the day of the shooting.

They’ve pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the Nov. 30th tragedy at Oxford High School.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says she’ll oppose the defense’s effort to drop bond down to $100,000.

A judge likely won’t consider this lower bond request until after the new year. Currently, a bond hearing is set for January 7.

