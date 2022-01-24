Parents feel strong emotions as children return to Oxford High School

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time since a tragic mass shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, classes took place Monday in Oxford High School.

Students and parents say it is a day full of overwhelming emotions. The community is taking action in so many ways to help it also be a day of healing.

You can still see the words Oxford Strong all over the community. Businesses are sending a message to students as they return to school saying they are not alone. Students 7 Action News spoke to want the world to know the memories of those lost will also always remain strong.

Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling are the students who will never return to Oxford high. They were loved by many.

“Having to go through this loss and just having to think about all the events that happened just changed what you feel and how you feel,” said Athen Aretakis, a junior at Oxford high, as he prepared to return.

So many are working to show they are there to show support.

In Clarkston Community Schools this week, students and staff wore Oxford high colors and are raising money for support programs.

In recent weeks, Brighton Area Schools sent their therapy dogs to Oxford as students underwent counseling and prepared.

“The fear is always going to be in the back of my mind,” said Jennifer Caddick, the mom of a freshman at Oxford high.

Caddick’s son called her moments after the shooting happened. She heard screams of terror in the background. As he returned to school Monday, she held her phone close.

She has this message for students experiencing strong emotions:

“Even though they went through this, it doesn’t have to define who you are. Let it motivate you. Let it make you more determined. Let it make you want to make a difference,” Caddick said.

