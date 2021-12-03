Police investigating copycat threats that forced dozens of schools districts to close

(WXYZ) — Fall out from the Oxford High School mass shooting is overwhelming local law enforcement. Copycat threats have been pouring in from all over the region and in response, 80 school districts across Metro Detroit decided to cancel classes.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard says his office has gotten more than 100 calls about school threats and he's been working with federal partners to find out who is sending them out.

District leaders in Birmingham say they found a post online that mentioned Groves High School by name. Police traced the post to the source and say it did not turn out to be credible. Because of what happened classes are canceled today and staff will report to the school for more active shooter training.

In Southfield, Sterling Heights, and Flints, students have been arrested over these copycat threats.

"If you are making threats we are going to find you,” Bouchard said.

Officials say if you make a false report or threat of terrorism you could be facing a 20-year felony.

Oakland county sheriff Mike Bouchard says it is not just a crime, but it is hurting an already fractured community.

Since Tuesday's shooting, Bouchard says his office has received hundreds of threats.

"We have not had one turn out to be credible," he said. “Those sharing this info are flaming the anxiety of people,”

Dozens of school districts in the Metro Detroit area have decided to keep students home due to these threats.

According to Sheriff Bouchard, his office has called in the FBI and secret service to help.

"I have 40 people working to track down these threats. To track down every single one of those threats," FBI special agent Tim Water said.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says, "parents talk to your children about the seriousness of this. This is not the time for jokes."

If you hear of any threats or someone threatens your safety, you can report that anonymously to police through the app OK2Say.