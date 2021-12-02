Possible charges being reviewed for parents of Oxford shooting suspect; decision expected soon

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Thursday that possible charges are being reviewed for the suspected shooter’s parents and an announcement could come within 24 hours.

On Tuesday, police say 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire in Oxford High School, killing four and injuring seven.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Justin Shilling, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, lost their lives in the shooting.

Officials say the gun used in the attack was purchased by Crumbley’s father four days before the Nov. 30 shooting.

On Wednesday, the suspect was charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, 7 counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Crumbley is being charged as an adult in the case. He is was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and stood mute, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Bond was denied in the case.

