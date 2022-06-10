Students, teachers at Oxford High School end school year

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Oxford, the school year is over. It’s time to decompress, like more than ever!

The shooting back in November killed 4 students and injured 6 students plus a teacher at Oxford High School.

Then Uvalde, Texas, created more stress right there.

Yesterday and today were half days. The kids leaving school were looking forward to the summer. They need the break.

“It means a lot to me personally, since that's when I was born. That's where all my good, like, memories are. But ya know, it feels really great to be done with a year and moving on.”

“Really important, it's good. Take a break. It's really nice.”

“What are you going to do this summer?”

“Hang out with friends, spend time with my family and everything.”

Counselors have been close to the students since the shooting back on November 30.

Teachers have been the closest.

“Everyone’s tried really hard and has been so resilient, so brave, and has worked so hard that it's time to exhale a little bit.”

After the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, it was a PTSD moment for some of these oxford students, especially if they were close to the 4 killed or the 7 injured that included a teacher.

“You know what it was hard. But here at Oxford, we push through things, and you know what our schools been really good, and they've helped us.”

“It's been a long year it's been rough, you know, like after the events and such, and it's been like rough coming back. “

“I kinda have to laugh because it hasn’t hit me yet.”

There are the flowers fellow faculty and staff gave this English and Lit teacher who is retiring after 20 years here, plus 10 more before that.

Not leaving because of the shooting.

Not easy to leave, this family.

“My approach and the way it's always been hadn't really changed that event. It's just really taking the time and getting to know your kids because that's really the key.”

She’s retiring, but still a phone call away to help if needed.

“If you wanted somebody to be there for you if you were down this is I mean or anything or families needed anything this has really been the greatest place to be they take care of everybody like family and so I'm like I said beyond grateful.”

The community can show support for the students who are gonna gather here at Centennial Park tomorrow morning, march to the school, and then come back, also tied to the end of the school year.

