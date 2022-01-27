Tate Myre’s family aims to launch mentoring foundation to lift up at-risk kids

(WXYZ) — Tate Myre’s family aims to launch a peer-to-peer mentoring foundation to help at-risk students thrive.

During a press conference announcing a new lawsuit in the deadly shooting at Oxford High School, Buck Myre, father of Tate Myre, said their hope is to create a foundation in their son’s honor called 42 Strong.

His father said Tate, who was one of the four students killed in the Nov. 30 shooting, loved to mentor students and their goal with the foundation is to help kids who may be falling through the cracks.

“We want to reach everybody that we can,” said Buck. “Unfortunately this shooter was raising his hand and people refused to see that.”

Buck described Tate as a special kid, saying “he was wise beyond his years.” He said Tate loved Christmas and enjoyed spending time at home with his family.

After his death, Buck said they are not doing well but are trying to find a way to get through the grief together.

“We miss him so much,” said Buck.

Buck said the lawsuit was a tough decision for their family. He noted they always taught Tate about accountability — and it would be a dishonor if they didn’t do it.

According to Buck, the family wants to see the lawsuit bring accountability and change.

“We love Oxford, we’ve always had Oxford’s back … the one time they needed to have our back, they didn’t,” said Buck. He added it’s not a reflection of everybody in the district.

Through the 42 Foundation, Tate's family hopes to have his legacy live on through helping others.