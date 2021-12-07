'There was so much outpouring of support.' Sick Pizza Co. in Oxford raises nearly $100K for families

(WXYZ) — The Oxford community continues to come together to help those impacted by the shooting at Oxford High School last week that left four students dead and seven other people injured.

Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Justin Shilling, 17; and Hana St. Juliana, 14 were killed in the tragedy.

Since last Thursday, Sick Pizza Company in Oxford has been donating pizzas to raise money for the victims' families. The business has donated more than 2,300 pizzas with their fundraising campaign just shy of $100,000.

Sick Pizza Company co-owner Scott Taylor says it would not have been possible without the community’s support.

"There was so much of outpouring of support that I can’t even name them all. But we made it happen and we are happy to contribute to the families," Taylor said.

Find out more about Sick Pizza Company here.