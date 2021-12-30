Watch
News

Actions

Clear backpacks to be required for Oxford middle, high school students upon return to the classroom

items.[0].image.alt
Oxford Community Schools
Oxford Community Schools
Posted at 2:48 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 14:57:58-05

OXFORD, MI (WXYZ) — Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne updated Oxford families Thursday afternoon as students prepare to return to the classroom on January 3.

In the 2 minute and 45 second YouTube video, the superintendent said all middle school, Bridges, and high school students will be required to use clear backpacks in 2022.

He said they have also hired an additional school resource officer for the middle school, added therapy dogs to all school buildings, and have scheduled school counselors, trauma specialists, and private security to be in school buildings as well.

In the meantime, the superintendent says his district is still open to feedback and ideas that parents may have to keep all students safe.

Following the return to the classroom, the school district will be holding town halls. Those will happen on Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday, Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m..

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!