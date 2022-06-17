Oxford students to file federal lawsuit demanding change after deadly school shooting

(WXYZ) — A new federal lawsuit will be filed today by 20 Oxford students seeking a judge to order change before the start of the new school year in 10 weeks.

The lawsuit is unique as it is not seeking any money damages.

In a Zoom news conference, parents of the students say school officials continue to cover up what happened back on November 30 when four students were killed, and six others injured along with one teacher.

The alleged shooter had displayed several warning signs, was sent to the office the day of the shooting, but when his parents said they were too busy to take him out of school, he was returned back to class and did the shooting a few hours later.

Oxford School Board members delayed for months doing an investigation and turned down the state Attorney General three times to do an independent investigation.

The board finally hired a company but there is no start date, and the information will go through a law firm hired by the district.

The parents who spoke say their kids still live in fear at Oxford and this is needed now.