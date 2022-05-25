Oxford superintendent issues statement to community after Texas school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pain from the school shooting in Texas on Tuesday is being felt in the Oxford community, where four students were killed and several others including a teacher were injured at the high school last November.

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver released a statement Tuesday sending condolences to people impacted by the Texas shooting, along with guidance for parents comforting Oxford students who may feel triggered.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard also released a statement saying the department reached out to all Oxford Community Schools families to offer comfort, resources and answer questions.

“I am sure this tragedy in Texas is triggering terrible memories, anxiety and fear in Oxford and our communities,” Bouchard said. “We want the community to know we are there for them in any form or fashion that can be helpful. We can connect them with mental health services or just be there to listen – united and Oxford strong.”

The full statement from Weaver is below: