Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year

Ian Nicholson/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Posted at 7:07 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 07:07:26-05

LONDON (AP) — Oxford University Press has named "rizz" as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone's ability to attract or seduce another person.

It topped "Swiftie" (an enthusiastic fan of Taylor Swift), "situationship" (an informal romantic or sexual relationship) and "prompt" (an instruction given to an artificial intelligence program) in the annual decision by experts at the publisher of the multivolume Oxford English Dictionary.

The four finalists were selected by a public vote and the winner was announced on Monday.

Rizz is believed to come from the middle of the word charisma, and can be used as a verb, as in to "rizz up," or chat someone up, the publisher said.

"It speaks to how younger generations create spaces — online or in person — where they own and define the language they use," the publisher said. "From activism to dating and wider culture, as Gen Z comes to have more impact on society, differences in perspectives and lifestyle play out in language, too."

