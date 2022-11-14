Watch Now
P!NK coming to Comerica Park for Carnival Stadium Tour in August

Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
FILE - In Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 10:00 AM, Nov 14, 2022
(WXYZ) — Global superstar and Grammy Award-winning artist P!NK is coming to Detroit this summer as part of a stadium tour.

She'll play Comerica Park on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. and she's bringing special guests Brandi Carlile and Grouplove.

The tour comes after the release of her latest single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," which she will perform on the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20 on Channel 7.

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. but there are presale opportunities for Citi cardmembers starting Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

