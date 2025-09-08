Packages of Yuengling begin arriving at metro Detroit stores

(WXYZ) — Weeks after Yuengling made its debut at bars across metro Detroit, packages of Yuengling are now showing up in metro Detroit stores.

O&W Inc., a beer distributor in Michigan, announced that Yuengling arrived in metro Detroit stores on Monday, Sept. 8. That's a week ahead of schedule.

'Waiting for this for years': Yuengling arrives in Michigan to fans' excitement

There are four different types of Yuengling beer available:



Yuengling traditional lager

Yuengling light lager

Yuengling Black & Tan

Yuengling Flight

“You’ve been asking. You’ve been tagging. Even road-tripping across state lines. Now, we’re coming to you,” said Tom Junod, director of business development at Yuengling Brewery. “To the rest of Michigan — we see you, we hear you. We’re just getting started.”

A full statewide distribution is expected by next summer, while only three wholesalers across Michigan are able to distribute Yuengling now.