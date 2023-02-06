Paczki Day 2023: Here's where to get the best paczki in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 21, and metro Detroiters will chow down on some paczki from places throughout metro Detroit.
There is no shortage of shops where you can get the jelly or custard-filled Polish doughnut.
Take a look at some of the best places. below.
New Palace Bakery - 9833 Joseph Campau Ave in Hamtramck
American Polish Cultural Center - 2975 E Maple Rd in Troy
Knapp's Donut Shop - 500 N Main St in Rochester or 6057 Rochester Rd in Troy
East Detroit Bakery & Deli - 17530 E 9 Mile Rd in Eastpointe
The Looney Baker - 13931 Farmington Rd in Livonia
Donut Villa - 5875 Vernor Hwy in Detroit
Apple Fritter Donut Shop - 741 E 9 Mile Rd in Ferndale
Bartz Bakery - 1532 N Telegraph Rd in Dearborn
Avon Donuts - 45324 Woodward Ave in Pontiac
Chene Modern Bakery - 17041 W Warren Ave, in Detroit
Daily Dozen - 13599 E 9 Mile Rd in Warren, 32701 Woodward Ave in Royal Oak and 11331 15 Mile Rd in Sterling Heights
Donut Cutter - 28173 Woodward Ave in Berkley
Donut Castle - 11831 E Thirteen Mile Rd in Warren
Donut Kastle - 24555 Eureka Rd in Taylor
Family Donut Shop - 11300 Conant St in Hamtramck
GM Paris Bakery - 28418 Joy Rd in Livonia
Sugarr Donuts - 19115 West Road in Woodhaven
Tringali's Bakery - 29100 Schoenherr Rd in Warren