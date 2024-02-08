Pączki Day 2024: Where you can get pączki in metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fat Tuesday is today, Feb. 13 and metro Detroiters are chowing down on pączki throughout the day across the area.

There are plenty of places around metro Detroit where you can get the jelly or custard-filled Polish doughnut.

Take a look at some of the places below.

New Palace Bakery - 9833 Joseph Campau Ave. in Hamtramck.

American Polish Cultural Center – 2975 E. Maple Rd. in Troy

Knapp's Donut Shop – 500 N. Main St. in Rochester or 6057 Rochester Rd. in Troy

The Looney Baker – 13931 Farmington Rd. in Livonia

Donut Villa – 5875 W. Vernor Highway in Detroit

Apple Fritter Donut Shop - 741 E. 9 Mile Rd. in Ferndale

GM Paris Bakery – 28418 Joy Rd. in Livonia

Tringali's Bakery - 29100 Schoenherr Rd. in Warren

Donut Kastle - 24555 Eureka Rd. in Taylor

Tasty Boy Donuts – 28345 Telegraph Rd. in Flat Rock

Avon Donuts – 45324 Woodward Ave. in Pontiac

Chene Modern Bakery – 17041 W. Warren Ave. in Detroit

Daily Dozen - 13599 E 9 Mile Rd in Warren, 32701 Woodward Ave in Royal Oak and 11331 15 Mile Rd in Sterling Heights

Donut Cutter - 28173 Woodward Ave in Berkley

Family Donut Shop – 11300 Conant St. in Hamtramck