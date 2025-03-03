Pączki Day 2025: Where you can get pączki in metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fat Tuesday is on March 4 and metro Detroiters will chow down on pączki throughout the day across the area.
There are plenty of places around metro Detroit where you can get the jelly or custard-filled Polish doughnut.
Take a look at some of the places below.
New Palace Bakery - 9833 Joseph Campau Ave. in Hamtramck.
American Polish Cultural Center – 2975 E. Maple Rd. in Troy
Knapp's Donut Shop – 500 N. Main St. in Rochester or 6057 Rochester Rd. in Troy
The Looney Baker – 13931 Farmington Rd. in Livonia
Donut Villa – 5875 W. Vernor Highway in Detroit
Apple Fritter Donut Shop - 741 E. 9 Mile Rd. in Ferndale
GM Paris Bakery – 28418 Joy Rd. in Livonia
Tringali's Bakery - 29100 Schoenherr Rd. in Warren
Donut Kastle - 24555 Eureka Rd. in Taylor
Tasty Boy Donuts – 28345 Telegraph Rd. in Flat Rock
Avon Donuts – 45324 Woodward Ave. in Pontiac
Chene Modern Bakery – 17041 W. Warren Ave. in Detroit
Daily Dozen - 13599 E 9 Mile Rd in Warren, 32701 Woodward Ave in Royal Oak and 11331 15 Mile Rd in Sterling Heights
Donut Cutter - 28173 Woodward Ave in Berkley
Family Donut Shop – 11300 Conant St. in Hamtramck