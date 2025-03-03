Pączki Day 2025: Where you can get pączki in metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fat Tuesday is on March 4 and metro Detroiters will chow down on pączki throughout the day across the area.

There are plenty of places around metro Detroit where you can get the jelly or custard-filled Polish doughnut.

Paczki Day is more than just a fun Fat Tuesday tradition in metro Detroit

Take a look at some of the places below.

New Palace Bakery - 9833 Joseph Campau Ave. in Hamtramck.

American Polish Cultural Center – 2975 E. Maple Rd. in Troy

Knapp's Donut Shop – 500 N. Main St. in Rochester or 6057 Rochester Rd. in Troy

The Looney Baker – 13931 Farmington Rd. in Livonia

Donut Villa – 5875 W. Vernor Highway in Detroit

Apple Fritter Donut Shop - 741 E. 9 Mile Rd. in Ferndale

GM Paris Bakery – 28418 Joy Rd. in Livonia

Tringali's Bakery - 29100 Schoenherr Rd. in Warren

Donut Kastle - 24555 Eureka Rd. in Taylor

Tasty Boy Donuts – 28345 Telegraph Rd. in Flat Rock

Avon Donuts – 45324 Woodward Ave. in Pontiac

Chene Modern Bakery – 17041 W. Warren Ave. in Detroit

Daily Dozen - 13599 E 9 Mile Rd in Warren, 32701 Woodward Ave in Royal Oak and 11331 15 Mile Rd in Sterling Heights

Donut Cutter - 28173 Woodward Ave in Berkley

Family Donut Shop – 11300 Conant St. in Hamtramck