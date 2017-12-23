Paige Stalker remembered on third anniversary of her murder, case still open

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) - When asked what Dave Lawrence misses most about his 16-year-old granddaughter Paige Stalker, he says with a slight tear and sigh, “Just the joy that she was. Pure joy.”

Sixteen-year-old Paige Stalker was murdered on the night of December 22nd, 2014. Evil emerged at the corner of Philip and Charlevoix in Detroit.

Paige was in a car with friends, when out of nowhere it was riddled wth bullets. All four young people were hurt, but Paige did not survive the violence that night.

This is the three year anniversary of her murder and the pain is just as present as it was on the day Paige, a person with such promise, was taken from her family.

"A lot of people say it gets easier as time goes by, but I think it gets harder because they’re gone another day,” says her mother, Jennifer Stalker.

Paige’s murder is still unsolved. A $152,500 reward still stands for tips that lead to an arrest. Crimestoppers added a significant amount as well.

The Detroit Police Department and the Wayne County Prosecutors Office tell me,the case is being investigated vigorously. It is active and open.

"We want this case to be solved, we want our day in court,” says Jennifer.

They want those responsible are held accountable.

“I don’t hate the people, I’m angry, I’m angry,” says Dave.

Pink and green ribbons in memory of Paige still line the tree lawns in Grosse Pointe. Paige’s family prayers are always for answers but also change, that gun violence and crime starts to matter to everyone, no matter where or who you are.

“All of our communities join together to say, this is not okay,” says Jennifer.

And she is 100 percent right.

Paige’s family says there are many people and organizations that have helped them through this trying time. People they think, it is important to thank.