Palmer Park hosting family fun at WinterFest this February

DETROIT, (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has announced a three-day event at Palmer Park. WinterFest will happen on Feb. 11 - 14 and consist of ice skating, snowshoeing, sledding, carriage rides, food trucks, and more.

"This event is a family-friendly way to give back to our city, and we couldn’t be happier to provide all of it for free," says City of Detroit Group Executive Brad Dick. “Detroiters know we have the gift of having all four seasons, so we wanted to provide an opportunity to enjoy winter at one of Detroit’s premier parks."

The City of Detroit WinterFest community has partnered up with People For Palmer Park and Bedrock to put on the event.

We are thrilled that the City of Detroit has selected Palmer Park for its 2022 WinterFest.” said President of People for Palmer Park, Rochelle Lento.

WinterFest will take place on the east side of the park. For more information, visit www.detroitmi.gov/recreation .

