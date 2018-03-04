Pantry 4 Paws Pet Food Assistance Program gives helping hand to pet owners in need

LIVONIA, MICH (WXYZ) - Tail Wagger’s 1990, a local 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, would like to remind the community that the Pantry 4 Paws Pet Food Assistance Program is available and gives temporary assistance to pet owners that have fallen upon a challenge and are having difficulty feeding their pets.

Being part of the program allows pet owners to focus on their other financial obligations, and not worry about their animals being fed. Founder Laura Zain says “The goal of the Pantry 4 Paws program is to help eliminate additional financial stress on a family and to ensure the animals of the community are being fed and not going to sleep hungry at night”.

Families in need of pet food assistance can confidentially contact the Tail Wagger’s office at 734-855-4077 or via e-mail at http://www.tailwaggers1990.org/

While no income verification is necessary, the Pantry 4 Paws program does have a short application and requirements that are discussed with each pet owner upon their first visit to pick up food. All calls will be kept confidential and arrangements to pick up food must be made in advance.

Those wishing to donate food or supplies or make a financial contribution can do so through the website at: http://www.tailwaggers1990.org/or by mail to: 28422 Five Mile Rd., Livonia, MI 48154. All financial contributions are tax-deductible.