Para dancers prepare for international competition in Dearborn this weekend

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ — Ballroom dancing in a wheelchair is just as elegant, stylish and classy as traditional ballroom dancing.

I spoke with one para athlete, Cheryl Angelelli. She told me para dance, a dance sport for people in wheelchairs, is just dancing with a different twist.

“It’s just a feeling that’s indescribable,” Angelelli said. “Para dancer, it’s just so much fun. I love it.”

Before Angelelli became a paraplegic, she ballroom danced. She says this experience is different, but it still brings her the same joy.

“The ease of the movement and the freedom. The speed at which we move. Like I said, it’s just an exhilarating feeling,” Angelelli said.

Angelelli was practicing this week with her partner. She is preparing for a competition with other para dancers this weekend.

“So, it’s an international competition,” she said. “Nearly 80 dancers from 15 countries will be competing.”

The best part she says is the competition is in her hometown of Dearborn for its first time ever in the U.S.

Tamerlan Gadirov owns the dance studio where Angelelli trains. He began ballroom dancing with her nearly eight years ago.

“Back home in Azerbaijan, that’s how it started,” Gadirov said. “We had coaching trainings in different countries because basically in our country, we didn’t have anyone to teach us to do the wheelchair dancing.”

He says he’s been hooked ever since.

“That’s how we end up dancing now and I teach basically everyone who wants to learn how to dance in a wheelchair,” Gadirov said.

The competition is supported by Detroit Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan — the same place Angelelli works.

She says she never dreamed she’d be ballroom dancing in a wheelchair after being hurt in a swim incident when she was 14.

But today, she uses it as a way to show others that you can still push forward.

“I think people don’t realize how strong they are until they have to be,” she said. “Until you hit rock bottom and you’re faced with a situation where you either have a choice to give up or keep going."

“Your life doesn’t have to stop after you’ve had a traumatic injury or illness. Life still goes on. It can still be beautiful. Still rewarding and that you know there’s no limitations in life including dance.”

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday. To purchase tickets, visit the event's website.

