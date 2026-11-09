Parent of opposing team defecated in Grosse Pointe South hallway during game, district says

The Grosse Pointe Public School System said that a parent of an opposing school's football team defecated in a hallway at the school during the game.

According to the district, a review of security camera footage confirmed that the parent entered the Grosse Pointe South High School without authorization and defecated in the hallway.

Watch below: The latest weather from 7 News Detroit

Warmest day of the week ahead, then colder with rain

It took place during the game against Bedford High School on Friday night.

"This behavior is wholly unacceptable and is inconsistent with the standards of conduct and respect that the District expects of anyone entering its school facilities. While interscholastic athletics provide students with valuable lessons in teamwork, sportsmanship, perseverance, and respect, those lessons must also be modeled by the adults who attend such athletic events. Regardless of the outcome of a game, all individuals are expected to demonstrate appropriate conduct and respect for our students, schools, and communities," the statement reads.

Watch below: Inside the JW Marriott Detroit Water Square opening in February 2027 along the Detroit River

Inside the JW Marriott Detroit Water Square opening in February 2027 along the Detroit River

The district said it has filed a police report and will cooperate with law enforcement as appropriate.