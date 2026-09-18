Parents charged after 3-year-old shot and killed at Pontiac apartment

The parents of a 3-year-old Pontiac boy who was shot and killed last week are now facing charges over failing to safely store the gun.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the charges Friday against Kasharae Kristine Herron, 31, and Michael Duriel Lacy, 40.

Their 3-year-old son, Michael McClendon, was shot and killed on Sept. 15 at an apartment complex off of University Dr. near M-59.

Watch below: Coverage from the shooting on Sept. 15

3-year-old boy shot and killed at Pontiac apartment complex, Oakland County sheriff says

It's alleged that Michael was shot and killed in Herron's home, and the firearm used in the shooting is registered to Lacy.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear, but prosecutors say four children under the age of 8 were present at the home during the shooting.

The gun was found in the basement, where at least two of the kids, including Michael, had been at the time fo the shooting.

“This tragedy was entirely preventable, and it is enraging to see another child lose his life so senselessly,” said Prosecutor McDonald. “Securing a firearm is simple and effective. It is the legal responsibility of every adult who chooses to possess a firearm.”

Each is charged with felony Failure to Store a Firearm Resulting in Death, which could carry up to 15 years in prison.