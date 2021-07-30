Watch
News

Actions

Parents facing charges after 4-year-old girl shoots herself with unsecured handgun

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
police siren light
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 14:25:18-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two parents have been charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of their 4-year-old daughter.

Jesse Briggs and Shamira Houston, both 21 years old, are facing charges.

On July 27 at 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of Chene Street in Detroit, the 4-year-old allegedly picked up an unsecured handgun in the home and shot herself in her right hip. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Briggs has been charged with one count of Second-Degree Child Abuse and one count of Felony Firearm. Houston has been charged with one count of Tampering with Evidence.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!