Parents hosting blood drive in honor of their son's memory in Shelby Township

(WXYZ) — Two parents are turning heartbreak into hope after losing their son two months shy of his seventh birthday.

For the past few years, Melani and Tony Casali have been on a mission to honor their son Antonio’s memory by teaming up with the American Red Cross for an annual blood drive.

They learned the importance of blood donations very early on in Antonio’s life.

The blood drive is happening Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. in Shelby Township at The Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site at 49965 Van Dyke Avenue.

Watch our full interview with Melani and Tony Casali in the video player above.