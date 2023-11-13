Parents of Oxford High School shooter file motions for separate trials

(WXYZ) — The parents of the Oxford High School shooter, who are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, want separate trials.

Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley filed motions to request individual trials; the reasoning, according to the motions, is to "avoid prejudice" and "promote fairness" in the case.

The son of the Crumbleys pleaded guilty to the November 2021 shooting at the school that killed four students and injured seven other people.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Justin Shilling, 17, Tate Myre, 16 and Hana St. Juliana, 14 were killed in the shooting.

In February 2022, a judge bound over James and Jennifer after a preliminary examination, saying there was enough evidence for them to stand trial. However, their lawyers appealed the ruling. In October, the Michigan Supreme Court denied the appeal.

Defense lawyers have argued in the past that this case might set a precedent where parents could be charged for violent acts committed by their children.

The trial date for the pair was originally set for January. The shooter’s sentencing is scheduled for December.

Read the motions below: