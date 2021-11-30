Watch
Parents of Oxford High School students asked to meet at Meijer on Lapeer Rd.

Posted at 1:58 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 14:05:17-05

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Parents of students evacuated after a shooting at Oxford High School are asked to go to the Meijer store on Lapeer Rd. for reunification.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the Meijer located at 900 N. Lapeer Rd.

A shooting was reported at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon left several people injured. Police haven't said the number, but they believe 4-6 people were injured.

A suspected shooter is in custody along with a handgun, according to police.

Police are expected to give an update shortly.

