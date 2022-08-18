Parents of Oxford shooting victim file lawsuit against district, Crumbleys

(WXYZ) — The parents of Aiden Watson, a student who was injured in the Oxford High School shooting, have filed a lawsuit in Oakland County Circuit Court this month with defendants that include Oxford Community Schools and the Crumbleys.

According to the lawsuit, Watson was shot in the leg at close range during the mass shooting at the school on November 30 that left four students dead and seven others injured, including Watson.

Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana,14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17, were killed in the shooting.

Ethan Crumbley, now 16, is the accused shooter. He faces murder and other charges. His trial is expected to start in January.

The new lawsuit alleges Oxford Community Schools ignored multiple red flags leading up to the shooting, accusing them of having “inadequate and dangerous policies and practices.”

The lawsuit also argues James and Jennifer Crumbley should be held equally liable for their son’s alleged actions after they purchased the firearm used in the mass shooting.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter and accused of failing to keep the gun used in the shooting secure at home and failing to reasonably care for their son when he showed signs of mental distress.

This recent lawsuit also details how Watson has serious and permanent injuries from the incident, including pain, emotional distress and mental anguish.

Read the full lawsuit below:

