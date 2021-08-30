Parents prepare for first day of school Monday as delta variant spreads in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The first day of school for students across southeast Michigan is on Monday, and tens of thousands of kids are returning to the classroom for in-person learning.

There are still growing concerns about the delta variant of the coronavirus, and parents are searching for answers while working to make the best decision for their child.

The coronavirus delta variant is spreading rapidly, and now every county in metro Detroit is considered to have "high transmission" levels.

Last week, both Oakland and Wayne counties issued a mask mandate for daycares and K-12 schools, and masks are required while riding the bus throughout the state under a federal mandate.

That means many students, like Gayla Griffin's daughter, are heading back to school with an extra accessory.

"She got masks to match her outfits so she is ready," Griffin said.

Parents have been preparing their kids for mask-wearing in schools.

"Every time they leave the house I talk to them about COVID-19 so they know they have to wear a mask to be safe, and they know about social distancing," Breanna Golden said.

Some schools will also implement other safety measures, including distancing between desks and plexiglass dividers so students can be safe while learning.

"It is so important for them to be in school. Cause there are certain things I know that they will learn in school that I can't teach them," Golden said.

Recent reports show that virtual learning is hindering some students, so many parents wanted kids back in the classroom.

With COVID-19, there is still an additional layer of concern.

"It does make me a little uneasy cause I do know some people have been sending kids to school and there have been some outbreaks already," Golden said.

Parents believe it's going to take the community's efforts to keep children and teachers safe.

"Don't send them to school because you're trying to get them out of your hair. Make sure kids are good because that's our number one priority you want to keep them in school," Griffin said.