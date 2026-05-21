Paris to Detroit flight diverted to Montreal due to Ebola entry restrictions

(WXYZ) — A flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to Detroit Metropolitan Airport was diverted to Montreal after a passenger from a country currently affected by an Ebola outbreak was allowed to board.

According to a Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson:

Air France boarded a passenger from the Democratic Republic of Congo in error on a flight to the United States. Due to entry restrictions put in place to reduce the risk of the Ebola virus, the passenger should not have boarded the plane. CBP took decisive action and prohibited the flight carrying that traveler from landing at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, and instead, diverted to Montreal, Canada. CBP, in coordination with CDC, is taking the necessary measures to protect public health and reduce the risk of Ebola disease introduction into the United States.

The flight, DL8719, departed France at around 4 pm local time. It was diverted to Montreal, where it remained on the ground for less than an hour while the passenger was removed. It was then allowed to fly to Metro, where it landed shortly after 8 pm.

An Ebola outbreak is currently underway in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where, according to Reuters reporting, 131 people have died and almost 600 suspected and confirmed cases of the disease have been reported.