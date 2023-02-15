Park outside: Stellantis recalls Ram trucks due to fire risk

Watch Now
Ram Truck Recall
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram trucks in the U.S., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Posted at 4:39 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 16:39:01-05

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is telling the owners of nearly 341,000 Ram diesel trucks to park them outdoors because an electrical connector can overheat and cause a fire.

The company said Wednesday it's recalling the trucks to replace the connectors after getting reports of six potentially related fires. In one case, the owner reported that a fire started after the truck's engine was shut off.

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks from the 2021 through 2023 model years. All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines with older heater-grid connectors.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says it will begin notifying owners by letter next month. But starting Thursday, owners can go to https://www.mopar.com/en-us/my-vehicle/recalls/search.html and key in their vehicle identification numbers to see if their trucks are part of the recall.

