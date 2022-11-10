Part of I-75 and I-94 closing this weekend for construction

(WXYZ) — Both I-75 and I-94 will have full closures this weekend for work before we head into the winter.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, northbound I-75 will close from I-696 to 14 Mile on Saturday morning. It's to allow crews to safely reopen all travel lanes on the highway.

Starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, the freeway will close and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will remain open for local traffic from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive.

Local traffic will be able to enter the highway at 14 Mile, Rochester, Big Beaver and Crooks roads.

After this weekend, the highway will have three lanes open from I-696 to 14 Mile, with the ramps at I-696, 11 MIle and 12 Mile roads reopening by Nov. 15.

I-94 closure

MDOT will close westbound I-94 between I-75 and I-96 this weekend so crews can set steel bridge beams on the Grand River Ave. overpass. The closure was scheduled for last weekend but had to be delayed due to high winds.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets will be closed by 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.