Participating Dairy Queens to host Free Cone Day on March 20

(WXYZ) — Participating Dairy Queen restaurants are celebrating the first day of spring by giving customers a free, small, vanilla, soft-serve cone during Free Cone Day on March 20, 2023.

To sweeten the arrival of spring, participating DQ locations will also host a 'Dip It for Kids' campaign, which gives guests the opportunity to add a dip to their DQ cones for just $1. The additional dollar, as well as any other donations collected from participating southeast Michigan Dairy Queen locations that day, will be donated to help fund cutting-edge health care equipment and other program needs for pediatric patients at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Children’s, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Dairy Queen’s famous original cones are available in vanilla, chocolate or twist soft serve. There are four sizes that retail from $2.99 to $4.89. During the Dip it for Kids campaign, anyone purchasing a small cone or larger, or receiving the free small vanilla cone, can add a dipped topping for $1. The hard-shell coating flavors available may include chocolate, cherry, butterscotch and, new this year, churro.

Since 2003, Dairy Queen stores in southeast Michigan have raised more than $1.2 million for Corewell Health’s Beaumont Children’s, helping to put ice cream smiles on the faces of pediatric patients.

To find a participating DQ location, visit DQ.com [dairyqueen.com].

More about Children’s Miracle Network programming at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Children’s can be found at: Beaumont.org/CMN [beaumont.org]