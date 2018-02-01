Participating restaurants announced for 2018 Detroit Restaurant Week

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Restaurant Week is back for 2018 and the list of participating restaurants was just announced with some new additions.
The 15th edition of the 10-day event showcases nearly two dozen restaurants across the city with special menus and prices.
This year's edition will feature specially-priced three-course dinners for only $39 per person, as well as menus at select destinations for $29, excluding beverages, taxes and gratuity for all restaurants.
The restaurants with $39 menus are:
24Grille
Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails
Cuisine
El Barzón
Mario's
The Rattlesnake
Andiamo Italia Riverfront
Cliff Bell's
Detroit Seafood Market
Grey Ghost
Maru Sushi
The Whitney
Central Kitchen + Bar
Craft Work
Downtown Louie's Lounge
La Dolce Vita
Roast
Traffic Jam & Snug
The restaurants with $29 menus are:
Detroit Vegan Soul (Grandmont Rosedale and West Village)