Participating restaurants announced for 2018 Detroit Restaurant Week

Max White
2:30 PM, Feb 1, 2018
25 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Restaurant Week is back for 2018 and the list of participating restaurants was just announced with some new additions.

The 15th edition of the 10-day event showcases nearly two dozen restaurants across the city with special menus and prices.

This year's edition will feature specially-priced three-course dinners for only $39 per person, as well as menus at select destinations for $29, excluding beverages, taxes and gratuity for all restaurants.

The restaurants with $39 menus are:

  • 24Grille
  • Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails
  • Cuisine
  • El Barzón
  • Mario's
  • The Rattlesnake
  • Andiamo Italia Riverfront
  • Cliff Bell's
  • Detroit Seafood Market
  • Grey Ghost
  • Maru Sushi
  • The Whitney
  • Central Kitchen + Bar
  • Craft Work
  • Downtown Louie's Lounge
  • La Dolce Vita
  • Roast
  • Traffic Jam & Snug

The restaurants with $29 menus are:

  • Detroit Vegan Soul (Grandmont Rosedale and West Village)
  • La Feria
  • La Lanterna
  • The Block

For more information about the event, including restaurant listings, menus and more, visit DetroitRestaurantWeek.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top