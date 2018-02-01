Participating restaurants announced for 2018 Detroit Restaurant Week

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Restaurant Week is back for 2018 and the list of participating restaurants was just announced with some new additions.

The 15th edition of the 10-day event showcases nearly two dozen restaurants across the city with special menus and prices.

This year's edition will feature specially-priced three-course dinners for only $39 per person, as well as menus at select destinations for $29, excluding beverages, taxes and gratuity for all restaurants.

The restaurants with $39 menus are:

24Grille

Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails

Cuisine

El Barzón

Mario's

The Rattlesnake

Andiamo Italia Riverfront

Cliff Bell's

Detroit Seafood Market

Grey Ghost

Maru Sushi

The Whitney

Central Kitchen + Bar

Craft Work

Downtown Louie's Lounge

La Dolce Vita

Roast

Traffic Jam & Snug

The restaurants with $29 menus are:

Detroit Vegan Soul (Grandmont Rosedale and West Village)

La Feria

La Lanterna

The Block

For more information about the event, including restaurant listings, menus and more, visit DetroitRestaurantWeek.com.