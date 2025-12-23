Partridge Creek mall shooting suspect remains at large a month after tree lighting

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A month after a shooting at the Partridge Creek mall tree lighting event hospitalized a teenager and sent shoppers fleeing, police are still working to make an arrest in the case.

The Nov. 23 shooting near the MJR Theater left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized during what should have been a festive community gathering in Clinton Township. A family friend says the victim is recovering but still has a long road ahead.

The incident has left lasting impacts on families who witnessed the chaos that night.

"It hit me hard because I was with my grandkids. And they were definitely traumatized from it," Virginia Selvaggio said.

Selvaggio was at the tree lighting with her grandchildren when the shooting occurred.

"It was like this stampede. Everybody started running and we've got the kids and we just ran to our cars," she said.

The shooting has struck a nerve in Clinton Township and surrounding communities, with many residents expressing concern about both the incident and the lack of public updates from authorities.

"A couple articles in the paper, the online paper and that was it. Never heard anything else, no follow up that I know of," shopper Bob Jannette said.

Clinton Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghm confirmed the investigation remains active, with local police working alongside multiple law enforcement agencies to locate the suspect.

"So, still an ongoing investigation. Our police department here in the township is working with law enforcement agencies all over the place to try to bring this suspect to justice," Gieleghem said.

According to Gieleghem, the shooting involved two minors who got into an altercation.

"It was one of those things where isolated with them, this happened in public, but it's not an event targeted toward the public," he said.

In response to the incident, Gieleghem says Partridge Creek has beefed up security at the mall, and Clinton Township police have stepped up patrols to ensure shopper safety.

Chris Reynolds, who owns the Detroit Life shop just feet from where the shooting occurred, says business continues as usual but with heightened awareness.

"As far as I'm concerned, my personal opinion, we're still doing business as usual, but you always still gotta be careful of what if, when and where and if something does happen, be ready, stay ready. You see something, say something," Reynolds said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Clinton Township Police Department.

