Passenger killed after car hits tow truck on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Northbound M-10 The Lodge is back open at Grand River in Detroit after a deadly crash early this morning.

According to Michigan State Police, a two truck was partially blocking the right lane and had its emergency lights activated while it assisted a broken down vehicle on the shoulder.

While the tow truck was parked, a 40-year-old Detroit man was traveling north in the right lane and hit the left rear corner of the tow truck.

Police say the passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Westland, was killed in the crash. The driver and tow truck operator were not hurt.

The freeway was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. Police say impairment appears to be a factor.