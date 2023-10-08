Watch Now
Patchy frost potential - Cover up your plants

Patchy frost potential tonight
Peter Petkovski
Posted at 11:29 AM, Oct 08, 2023
MICHIGAN — Overnight temperatures will dip to the upper 30s with winds that will calm significantly. When temperatures dip to the upper 30s, with calm winds and clearer skies, it's the perfect mix for patchy frost formation.

With potential to clear overnight for many of our inland communities, we could be picking up on that frost early Monday morning. If cloud cover persists and winds do not calm, widespread frost will be less likely.

Weather Underground Frost Freeze Temperature Map Sunday

Around the second week of October, Michigan tends to pick up on it's first frost.

Average First Frost Dates

The first freeze follows closely behind.

First Fall Freeze

Remember if you'd like to keep your plants living, bring them inside or cover them up!

FROST_FRZ_TIPS.png

